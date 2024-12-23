Kevin Nolan 'proud and honoured' to be named new Cobblers boss

Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan ‘cannot wait to get going’ after delcaring himself ‘proud and honoured’ to be named new manager of the Cobblers.

Nolan replaces Jon Brady on a two and a half year deal and will work alongside current coaches Ian Sampson, Marc Richards and James Alger. He oversaw training on Monday and will take charge of his first game at Reading on Boxing Day.

"I am delighted to be appointed the new manager of Northampton Town and I cannot wait to get going,” said Nolan. “We have a busy schedule over the Christmas and New Year period so the challenge is to hit the ground running as best we can.

"The club has a fine reputation in the game as being a well run club and it is clear it has moved forward on and off the pitch over the last few seasons. I am proud and honoured to be given the chance to try and continue and develop that work.

"I believe the squad can make progress up the table and I am determined to repay the faith that the board of directors have shown in me.

"We don't have any time to lose, it might be Christmas but we have a lot of work to do in a short space of time and I hope the supporters will come with us as we start our journey. We will need their backing and I can promise them we will be doing all we can to turn the results around."