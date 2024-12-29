Kevin Nolan pleased with 'fantastic point' for Cobblers against Shrewsbury

Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan felt Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury was a ‘fantastic point’ for the Cobblers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After six defeats in seven, Town stopped the rot with a hard-fought draw in Shropshire. Aaron Pierre broke the deadlock against his former club but Cameron McGeehan responded with his seventh goal of the season four minutes later.

"I’ve played against Gareth (Ainsworth) before and I knew Gareth as a player so we knew we would have to stand up and be counted and the lads did that to a man," reflected Nolan. “That’s really pleasing for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The players felt they let themselves down on Boxing Day but it was a good response. I thought their goal came against the run of play but the response from the lads was magnificent and they put their bodies on the line.

"When balls came into our box they got the first contacts and the second contacts and those were the things we have talked about over the last two days when we looked at the videos.

"The lads did it brilliantly and I’m delighted for them. I think it’s a fantastic point and you have to respect those points when they come. We now have a home game and we want to build on this.

"I’ve put an emphasis on our principles and not giving the ball away and conceding silly free-kicks. I thought we did give away too many free-kicks in our half and I felt the ref was a bit quick to put the whistle to his mouth at times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But the lads stood up and were counted and I respect that because that’s what I want from my team. I want them to battle and to fight and then hopefully we will start playing more as we pick up points and move up the table.”