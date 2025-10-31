Kevin Nolan plays down concerns over lack of goals after another blank

Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan has played down concerns over his side’s lack of goals after a seventh blank in 14 league games, the joint-most in the division.

Cobblers are the lowest scorers, alongside rivals Peterborough United, in the whole of League One this season with just 10 goals from 14 games, and the underlying data suggests it’s not just because of bad luck or poor finishing. Town also rank near the wrong end of the division for several other categories, such as shots and xG.

But Nolan is not overly concerned and believes the goals will start to flow sooner rather than later, as evidenced by his side’s second half performance against Luton when they created – and squandered – several decent chances.

"We have goals in the building,” said Nolan this week. “On another day Ethan Wheatley scores twice against Luton and everyone talks about what a brilliant number nine performance it was.

"There's goals in the team but at the moment we aren't executing and we aren't getting the ball over the line. We had some good moments but we weren't as good as we could have been and we didn't execute as well as we might have done, whether that was down to decision-making or being in the right place at the right time or believing in yourself in that moment. It's something we have spoken about this week.

"We have to create better opportunities and make better decisions. Before Luton scored, I didn't think we hurt them enough and as much as we should have done. The decision-making wasn't as bad as Reading on Tuesday but it's still not where I want it to be and that's what cost us.

“But we have to keep believing and keep repeating what we've been doing. We have done a lot of finishing drills in training this week and we've worked on our different patterns of play. Everything up to the final third is really good and we are creating chances.

"I'd be really worried if we weren't creating chances but on Saturday we had opportunities to go ahead and then again to get back into the game after we went behind. Nine times out of 10 Ethan puts that last one away and you come away with a draw and everyone's pretty satisfied. It’s positive to be creating those chances but you want to see the ball hit the net because that lifts everyone.

"We had a tough week after the win at Doncaster, I thought it was harsh to lose both games but that's what this division is like. It'll be tough all season long but we believe we can match anybody on our day.”