Kevin Nolan and Colin Calderwood

Kevin Nolan believes his players are now better understanding how he wants them to play, and that improving cohesion and fluency was one reason for picking the team he did against Exeter City on Saturday.

There were a few raised eyebrows on social media when Northampton’s line-up dropped at 1.45pm as Jack Perkins and Sam Hoskins replaced Jack Burroughs and Michael Forbes, but perhaps the biggest surprise was Nesta Guinness-Walker, impressive at wing-back in midweek, shifting to centre-half.

It took less than a minute for Nolan’s decisions to be vindicated though when Guinness-Walker’s excellent pass down the line led to Ethan Wheatley thumping home, and a second for Max Dyche set Cobblers well on their way to all three points.

Whilst Guinness-Walker was technically playing centre-back, he was given the licence to roam and get forward down the left, interchanging regularly with Perkins, and there can be little doubt that Nolan’s plan worked to good effect.

"I feel the players are starting to gel more and more and there’s a cohesiveness to our play,” explained Nolan. “They are listening and taking on the information and they all understand their roles and responsibilities within the system in terms of how and where we want to play.

"We want to change in moments within games too so the lads who come into the team or come off the bench have to know their jobs and responsibilities and I feel they do now. Jack (Perkins) came in today and I thought he was fantastic. He countered their threat really well and he was good on the ball.

"I'm confident in all of the lads and that includes the ones who come off the bench. It's nice to be able to look at the bench and know you have players you can put on and know that they're going to give everything for the team and they’ll do the job you ask of them.”

With five games in quick succession, including back-to-back midweek fixtures, these past two weeks have been a good first test of the tough fitness regime Town’s players were subjected to in pre-season.

"We've come out of a run of Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday for the first time and I'm looking at the lads and they look in great condition and that's very pleasing because it's something we focused on in pre-season,” Nolan added.

"I think that result has been coming and I don’t think anyone can say it's harsh on anyone. Gary (Caldwell) was very complimentary in his press conference before the game and he made the point that our performances have been better than the results suggested.”