Kamarai Swyer

Kevin Nolan believes Kamarai Swyer has the talent to score more high quality goals this season after his spectacular match-winner at Walsall on Tuesday.

Th 22-year-old made it two goals from two Cobblers starts when he drifted inside and curled a wonderful effort into the top corner for an 88th minute winner in Tuesday’s EFL Trophy tie at the Bescot.

"It was a really good goal and that's the type of quality he has in abundance,” said Nolan, who worked with Swyer when the two were at West Ham United together. “I actually think he can do that a lot more and there are a lot more opportunities where he can show that quality.

"That's what we are trying to get out of Kam because there are things we see in training every day and I've seen it since he was a young boy when I worked with him at West Ham.

"I'm delighted he's with us now and it's great to have him fit and playing minutes and this is his moment now to start breathing down the necks of the lads who are starting. It always helps when you score a wonderful goal like that and you back it up with a good performance.

"He understands what I want and he knows what I want. We know each other well and I'm so pleased for him, but I'm pleased with everybody. Ross (Fitzsimons) made another fantastic save and I thought Worms (Joe Wormleighton) and Perks (Jack Perkins) again jumped in from nowhere and put in performances like that. Jordan Willis led the team fantastically as well, so there are lots to be happy about that."