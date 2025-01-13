Kevin Nolan not interested in joining David Moyes' coaching staff at Everton

Kevin Nolan worked with David Moyes for four years at West Ham

Kevin Nolan says he has no interest in joining David Moyes’ coaching staff at Everton.

The two men worked closely with one another for four and a half years at West Ham before Moyes left the club last summer. Nolan departed at the same time before a spell coaching England Under-20s ahead of his appointment as Cobblers boss last month.

There was inevitable talk of Nolan teaming up with Moyes after the latter returned to Everton, replacing Sean Dyche, but that will not be the case.

“I’m really proud to have taken on a wonderful club,” said Nolan on BBC Radio 5Live. “The owners have been great and I’m really looking forward to getting my teeth stuck into it over the coming weeks and months but it’s been absolutely fantastic so far.

"I knew this was the right time for me to step back in and become a number one and that’s what I’ve always wanted to do. I’m comfortable where I am but I’m hoping to see David become the new manager at Everton and I wish him all the best. I’ll be right behind him.”

Nolan was speaking on 5Live on Friday evening shortly after Town’s League One match against Barnsley, scheduled for Saturday, was postponed.

He added: "We’ve had a tough run and I’ve got a lot of injuries in the squad and the lads who played over Christmas worked their socks off. They were in the gym today (Friday) because we couldn’t get on the pitch due to the weather but they’ve done a mini Olympics in the gym, so to speak, and they enjoyed it and there was good banter.

"We’ll have a good week leading up to Lincoln but I’m really pleased with the response I’ve had from the players and the staff here and hopefully I’ll have a couple of people come in and join me. It’s been a good start but it’s only a start.”