Kevin Nolan applauds the travelling fans at Leyton Orient

Kevin Nolan admits he has been ‘massively surprised’ by the sheer scale of support he and his players have received, especially on the road, since he walked into the building nine months ago.

Cobblers’ army of travelling supporters have consistently turned out in impressive numbers to back their team all over the country, and that was highlighted again at Leyton Orient last time out when over 1,000 away fans witnessed a hard-fought but well-deserved 1-0 victory.

Nolan celebrated the win by taking his shoes off in front of the away end at Brisbane Road, as he did at Sixfields the week before, and the players and staff also enjoyed it in their own way in the dressing room after full-time.

"When we win, we have to enjoy it with our song and that's important to us,” said Nolan. “It's our song and we all enjoying singing it and we want to show the fans just what it means to us.

"They travel up and down the country all year long. They come in their thousands at times, which has been a massive surprise to me, I must admit, but I love it and we're very grateful for their support.

"We want them to stay with us all the way through the season because there will be tough times and we will need them in different moments, that's the biggest and most important thing.

"I thought they were first-class against Leyton Orient. We were under pressure at times and Orient had a lot of the ball and made us work but the lads stuck in there and we didn't give up many opportunities.

"They were getting cheered and supported with every tackle and interception and the fans sung us all the way to the full-time whistle. They were immense and we’re going to need more of that."