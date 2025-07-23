Kevin Nolan

All of the trialists who have featured for Northampton in pre-season so far, bar Joe Wormleighton, have now left the club, but manager Kevin Nolan hopes more will join in the coming days.

Cobblers have given game-time to various trialists across their first five pre-season friendlies, including Wormleighton. The former Leicester City defender impressed Nolan sufficiently against Brackley and Cambridge to earn himself a two-year deal, but all of the other trialists have now been let go.

However, more could yet join in preparation for the new season, either this week or next, with Nolan keeping a close eye on the free agent market, though Cobblers are not the only club sniffing around and they’ll no doubt face competition.

"We have made a decision on the lads who we had on trial before we went to Spain,” confirmed Nolan. “We might have a couple more come in with us in the next week or two so we can take a look and see how they are and see if they can help us moving forward.

"We're hoping and we're looking all the time. I'm on at the staff about that to make sure we put the best version of ourselves forward and then it's up to the players if they want to join. As I've always said, the most important thing for me whenever I speak to a player is that I don't want them to be unsure.

"If they're not too sure then I don't want them joining us. I only want 110 per cent all in because we'll need that all season and we'll need it in key moments. When everyone is all in and going in the same direction, it makes it a lot easier."