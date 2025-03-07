Kevin Nolan looking forward to returning to 'fantastic club' Leyton Orient

Kevin Nolan

​Kevin Nolan is asking his players for one more big push when Cobblers return to his old club this weekend before they can finally enjoy a bit of well-earned time off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town's hectic period of five games in 15 days ends in the capital this weekend and Nolan's players will need to dig deep again after a monumental shift against Stockport County on Tuesday.

Cobblers emptied the tank at Sixfields and were 11 minutes away from an excellent home win before being pegged back to their second 1-1 draw in four days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nolan said: "I was really pleased with what I saw (on Tuesday) and I can't think of many times where we haven't had a good performance. The team has done very well, we just haven't had the results but I felt they will start coming quicker than people expect if we keep doing what we're doing.

"We can't get carried away, we've picked up two fantastic draws this week but we have to go again because Leyton Orient will be a tough one and we need to finish the week in the right way.

"The lads will get some downtime because they've been at it non-stop for the last two weeks and it is tough, but they are getting that robustness and building that physical side and they're doing it really well. We need to give them a bit of time with their families but then it'll be back to work and we'll make sure we're ready with a game plan to take on Orient at the weekend.”

Orient’s play-off charge has hit the buffers after four straight defeats, leaving them ninth and five points off the top six ahead of Nolan’s return on Saturday. The Town boss was Orient’s player-manager for a period in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are a really good side,” said Nolan. “Richie (Wellens) has done a fantastic job. They’re a possession-based team and they want to play but it’s up to us to stop their strengths. If we do that, we’ll hopefully be able to exploit what we see as their weaknesses.

"Orient’s a fantastic club and I’m really looking forward to going back. I loved my time there and it was an honour to manage them. I have a lot of fond memories and I’m excited to see some familiar faces – but hopefully I can upset them on Saturday.”​