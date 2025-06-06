Kevin Nolan lifts lid on how Kamarai Swyer's move from West Ham United to Northampton came about

West Ham manager David Moyes talks to Kamarai Swyer during a pre-season friendly against Tottenham Hotspur in 2023. (Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images)

A good relationship between the staff at West Ham United and both Kevin Nolan and Colin Calderwood was key to helping Cobblers clinch a deal for Kamarai Swyer.

The 22-year-old, a raw but talented attacking player who’s penned a two-year deal at Sixfields, is someone Nolan has known since he was a young teenager coming through West Ham’s academy. The Town boss worked at the Hammers as first-team coach to David Moyes for four years before departing last summer.

Calderwood and Nolan were in conversation with Mark Robson, West Ham’s Under-21s lead coach, before last season ended, and the message was relayed to Swyer that Northampton were keen on bringing him to Sixfields this summer.

“Kamarai is a very good talent and we have had very good feedback on him from West Ham,” explained Nolan. “Col spoke to the staff there and they were very positive and only had good things to say.

"I obviously know a lot of the staff at West Ham as well and they helped us get this deal over the line. I have to thank Robbo, the Under-21s coach at West Ham, because he spoke with Kamarai at the end of the season to say that I was interested in him. He then spoke with his agent and his agent said he wants to come and play for us and play for Northampton. He is another who is excited about what we've said.

"He's one I've kept tabs on since leaving West Ham so I know him well anyway and we know he is a gem of a player and we have got to work to get his good attributes into our team. He can play a number of positions, a 10, a seven and he can even play the nine, so he can play all along the top line and I think he is one who will excite the fans. He's strong, powerful and a quick runner and he scores goals.

"He has had a good season last year and I'm delighted we've got him in. I've known him since he was a young boy and I know that having someone who backs him will bring the best out of him. I'm excited to work with him again and I'm sure he will excite the fans."