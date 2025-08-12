Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan has told his players to ‘relish’ the challenge of taking on Championship big-hitters Southampton in the first round of the Carabao Cup at Sixfields tonight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Relegated from the Premier League last season, Saints boast a deep squad and a wealth of quality players, making Will Still’s men one of the hot favourites to win the Championship this season and earn an immediate return to the top flight.

Nolan could hardly have asked for a more difficult challenge first up as he looks to rectify Town’s woeful recent cup record, but he’s nonetheless excited to see how his players fare against top quality opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We couldn’t have asked for a tougher game, could we? But it’s an exciting one and it’s a good chance for the lads to test themselves against players who were in the Premier League last season,” said Nolan.

"They’re a great club with great facilities and they’re expected to be at the top end of the Championship. This is the type of game that I would have loved as a player and I’m now really relishing it as a manager. Will Still did a fantastic job in France and he’s got his chance in England. Hopefully we give a good account of ourselves and, with a bit of luck, maybe we can upset them.

"Cup competitions are important to me. The draw could have been a lot kinder but we have to lick our lips and look at it as a great opportunity. There’s no pressure on us. They’re expected to win but the minimum I expect is hard work and I want to see our lads applying themselves in the right way and giving a good account of themselves – let’s show people we can compete against a top team.”

With three league games on the horizon, Nolan will likely make a handful of changes this evening, although he’s limited somewhat by injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s going to be a test for the lads because they’ll need to go again,” he added. “It’s a big couple of weeks with two midweek games and we’re expecting to pick up points and give a good account of ourselves in the cup. We’ll be giving everything we’ve got to try and win the game and get into the next round.”