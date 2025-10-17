Kevin Nolan laments 'freak injuries' ahead of Doncaster Rovers clash

Max Dyche

Kevin Nolan feels Cobblers have been ‘really unfortunate’ with some ‘freak injuries’ in recent weeks.

The treatment room is again starting to mount up at Sixfields with Max Dyche, Lee Burge, Jack Burroughs, Elliott List, Cameron McGeehan, Kyle Edwards and Jack Vale all joining long-term absentees Jon Guthrie and Liam Shaw on the sidelines.

"We have had some unfortunate injuries,” said Nolan. “Really, really unfortunate injuries. It's not for the want of people not being ready to go or not trying but it's just those moments in games.

"Max Dyche is a freak one and Cam's a freak one. Listy hadn't felt any problems with his hamstring in training and then we play him and two minutes later he's feeling it. We did all the tests and we did everything we possibly can to put him out there.

"What we do now is just wait. It is what it is. I’m not going to hide behind it. There’s no need to panic and I'm really pleased with where the squad is at and hopefully we can put the wrongs of Saturday right this coming Saturday.”

On tomorrow’s game against Doncaster, Nolan added: "Doncaster had a fantastic start and they did brilliantly last season. They've built a very good squad and it'll be a tough one for us. They play good football and they've taken some big scalps this season, but hopefully we can go there and get a result.

"They are coming off a bad defeat and they'll be sore and they'll be a wounded animal and I'm expecting a reaction from them because Grant (McCann) is a very tough competitor. I played against him throughout my career and I know how competitive he is, but Saturday is one I'm looking forward and I hope I can smile and I'm happy come 5pm.”