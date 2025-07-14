Kevin Nolan keen to strengthen in several positions before League One opener

Kevin Nolan is still keen to strengthen ‘all over the pitch’, particularly the spine of the team, before the new League One season kicks off in a little under three weeks.

Cobblers clearly need reinforcements in attack having strengthened almost everywhere else so far this summer, and Nolan said himself that the club are working hard behind the scenes to find the right players to bulk up their forward line.

However, he also feels his squad is short in other positions, particularly midfield and centre-back. Despite having already signed three central midfielders this summer, Nolan would like another before the window closes, especially with Liam Shaw out for the long-term, and he’s also hoping for potentially two defenders, at least one centre-half and possibly another left-back.

"I want to strengthen all through the centre of the pitch and especially the spine of the team,” confirmed Nolan. “I want to add all over the pitch and we're working hard to do that but, as we’ve said all along, we will only sign the right players.

"I've said that since that day one this summer and I said it when I came in back in January as well. It's got to be the right addition to make us better and to make the team better and stronger and ultimately make Northampton as a club better.”

Nolan is pushing his players to the limit in pre-season and for that reason he will happily walk away from any of his transfer targets if he doesn’t get the sense that they aren’t 100 per cent committed to the cause.

He added: "I've said many times that we want people who want to be here and they have to be 110 per cent all in because we're trying to push the boundaries. We’re getting the group fitter and stronger and we’re pushing them to be in a better shape, both mentally and physically, than where we were last season.”

