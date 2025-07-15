Cobblers have played three friendlies so far and are now out in Spain for a week-long training camp as Nolan works his players hard to ensure they are primed and ready for the long League One campaign to come.

"I'm really happy with what I've seen so far,” he said. “I don't really look at results in pre-season, I never have done. Obviously you don't want to lose seven or eight nil but I'm really pleased with the physical shape that the boys are in.

"A lot of the lads have spoken about it being one of their toughest pre-seasons and it’s pleasing to hear that because we're getting people through it and we're pushing people and we'e trying to push boundaries. They've played under fatigue in the last three games and the trip to Spain will be a really good week but it'll be a busy week and a working week.

"We've only been back three weeks but the lads look really good. The data and what we're seeing is really strong and we're trying to build a team that can withstand playing Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday and they're robust enough to do it.”

