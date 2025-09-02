Kyle Edwards in action for Cobblers as a trialist in a friendly against Brackley. Picture: Pete Norton

Kevin Nolan says Kyle Edwards’ ability was ‘clear to see’ during his time on trial with the club after the former Ipswich and West Brom player signed a short-term contract late on deadline day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old was invited to train with Northampton at the start of pre-season, featuring in friendlies against Brackley, Cambridge and Norwich, and he appeared in line to earn himself a deal before the League One season started, only to then pick up an injury.

Edwards remained at Sixfields though and is now back fit again, signing a deal until January on Monday evening. He boasts an impressive CV having played for the likes of Ipswich Town and West Brom in the Championship, but he’s been plagued by fitness issues in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Kyle's pedigree and ability is clear to see," said Nolan. "He has been with us since the start of pre-season and has fully contributed to the work of the group over the last couple of months.

"He has impressed us with his attitude and application and has got through an awful lot of work. He is in good shape and it is just a case of building his game time up which we will do over the next few weeks.

"Kyle has fitted in really well and we are delighted to get this deal over the line. Supporters will know all about his quality and what he can do. He will add to our attacking options and we look forward to seeing him in a Northampton Town shirt."