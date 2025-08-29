Kevin Nolan

Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan will not tolerate any drop off in performance level as his side look to back up their first win of the season when travelling to Leyton Orient this weekend. ​

​Town belatedly put three points on the board by beating Exeter last weekend, and now they head down to the capital hoping to go back-to-back. Beaten by Charlton in the play-off final at the end of last season, Richie Wellens’ side have made a solid start to the new campaign, racking up seven points from five games, although they did lose 4-1 at Mansfield last time out.

"We have to back up last weekend with another strong result on Saturday,” said Nolan. “I've told the lads – I don't want to be that team that wins one and then loses one. I want to gain momentum and go on a run, but it's not going to be easy because Leyton Orient are a really good side.

“They're very tough to beat at home, but if we’re going to be where we want to be this season, and if we want to climb the table, we have to go and pick up points in games like this."

Nolan has fond memories of his stint as player-manager at Orient in 2016, and though he has a lot of positive things to say about the club, Saturday will all be about business.

"I loved my time there,” he added. “It's a really good club and very similar to what we have at Northampton. They're a family oriented club and it's the same feeling I have here. They've had a good start but knowing Richie he would have wanted more points and he wouldn't have been happy with their performance at the weekend because they lost and lost heavily but he’ll want a response.

"He will make sure that Orient are at it on the weekend so that makes it doubly difficult for us, but that's exactly what I expect from them. They're a good footballing side and they have some really good individuals but if we can counter their threats and expose their weaknesses, it'll be a good contest and we will give ourselves a chance.

"I want us to go there and I want to come away with points and build on what we did against Exeter. That's the expectation I have of myself and the staff and the players."

Ethan Wheatley and Jack Perkins should both be available after coming off against Exeter while Jordan Thorniley is in line to return to the squad following three weeks out. Kamarai Swyer, Michael Jacobs, Liam Shaw and Jon Guthrie all remain sidelined.