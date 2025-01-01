Kevin Nolan 'hopeful' on Jon Guthrie after skipper's 'scary' injury against Stevenage
The Cobblers captain, who has started every league game this season, screamed in agony after his left knee buckled when going up for a header towards the end of the first half at Sixfields.
The medical staff immediately called for a stretcher and Guthrie needed treatment for several minutes before being taken from the field. Given the injury crisis already engulfing the club, Town can ill-afford to lose their skipper for a long period of time.
"Jon has felt something in his knee and he was a bit scared,” said Nolan. “But I’ve just spoken to him after the game and he feels a little bit more confident with it and he feels there's a lot of stiffness in there.
“I am hopeful that it is not going to be a long-term one and that we will see him back sooner rather than later, but he is going to play a big part no matter what.
"Whether that is on or off the field, he is our skipper and we will see where we are at when he has gone for a scan and things like that.
"They are always the scary ones when there is nobody around you and hear the scream, but I am hopeful it is not going to be as bad as we first feared."
