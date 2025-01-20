Kevin Nolan 'hopeful' of adding 'one or two' before Cobblers next play

Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan is ‘hopeful’ of adding ‘one or two’ to his squad before Cobblers play their next game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Shaw, who signed on a two and a half year deal from Fleetwood, remains the club’s only January signing so far but there’s every chance of more movement before the deadline, which this year is on Monday, February 3rd, at 11pm.

Nolan wants to strengthen in a couple of positions in particular, though he wouldn’t reveal where, but he reiterated that the deal has to be right, for all parties, for it to get done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I certainly hope so,” Nolan replied when asked if Cobblers could strengthen their squad before the trip to Adams Park. “We’re all working really hard behind the scenes to add to the squad and make it better.

"I only want players here who want to be here and who will make the squad better and make us more of a force in the league. I’m hopeful that, come next week, we might have one or two in. If not, we go again.

"We won’t sit here feeling sorry for ourselves. I’m really enjoying working with these lads and I have a lot of faith in them.”