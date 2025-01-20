Kevin Nolan 'hopeful' of adding 'one or two' before Cobblers next play
Liam Shaw, who signed on a two and a half year deal from Fleetwood, remains the club’s only January signing so far but there’s every chance of more movement before the deadline, which this year is on Monday, February 3rd, at 11pm.
Nolan wants to strengthen in a couple of positions in particular, though he wouldn’t reveal where, but he reiterated that the deal has to be right, for all parties, for it to get done.
"I certainly hope so,” Nolan replied when asked if Cobblers could strengthen their squad before the trip to Adams Park. “We’re all working really hard behind the scenes to add to the squad and make it better.
"I only want players here who want to be here and who will make the squad better and make us more of a force in the league. I’m hopeful that, come next week, we might have one or two in. If not, we go again.
"We won’t sit here feeling sorry for ourselves. I’m really enjoying working with these lads and I have a lot of faith in them.”
