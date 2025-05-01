Kevin Nolan has transfer targets in mind for the summer after revealing plan to evolve Cobblers' style of play

Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan is excited to get stuck into his first summer transfer window as Cobblers boss after explaining how he’d like to evolve the team’s style of play next season.

Operating mostly with three at the back, Northampton have largely adopted a direct style under Nolan, focusing on set-pieces and long throws but also pressing high and aggressively, and that combination has proven successful in keeping the club in League One.

Nolan said: “I wanted to play with a back four when I came in but losing Jon Guthrie meant we had to adjust and it is a case of being realistic and I felt we adapted well. There are layers to be built and I think the players are now a bit more confident with the ball and we want to see that.

“I want the players to be happy, to express themselves and to play with freedom. I want to get our possession stats up and I want more clean sheets and that comes down to who we keep, who we let go and who we recruit.

“We are trying to make improvements at the training ground which the chairman is very supportive of. This is a very good, solid club, the work off the field is excellent and I feel we can get better on the playing side and that’s our job. We are looking forward to a good pre-season and to planning for next season.”

Nolan’s eager to get going this summer and put his own stamp on the squad, adding: "The business we were able to do in January with the backing of the board was great. Colin and the recruitment team had done a lot of the hard work and we spoke to people we trusted in the game for their advice too, that was certainly the case with Ben Perry and he has blossomed after the injury to Liam Shaw.

“Now we want to recruit to be robust enough to go next season. We just want to improve and improve and take that forward next season and to keep building and to see where we can go.

"The club is doing a lot really well behind the scenes and hopefully Northampton Town will just keep getting better and better. I’m looking forward to getting our teeth in to it, Colin and I have had our conversations and we want a team to help make us stronger and better.”