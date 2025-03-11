Kevin Nolan has no interest in what other teams are doing in League One

Kevin Nolan

Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan says he ‘doesn’t know what’s going on with other teams’ as he keeps the focus very much on his side in their bid to climb the League One table.

Following Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Leyton Orient, Northampton are currently 17th in the standings, eight points above the bottom four and only three points behind 14th-placed Rotherham.

"Control the controllables,” said Nolan. “It's not about what anybody else does. I don't know what's going on with other teams. For me it's all about who's the next one and who we can get closer to. That's my aim and my goal and that's what I want the lads looking at.

"We can enjoy this win because wins are brilliant in football no matter what level. I love winning. If I win I'm having a great day, if I don't win then I won't have a great day. These are special moments and I feel like this is becoming a special side. I'm really enjoying working with them as a group and helping them get better.”

Saturday’s victory in London means Cobblers have now lost just one of their last seven away games, a run that includes three wins at Burton, Mansfield and Orient.

Nolan added: "We limited a very good Leyton Orient side to not many chances and I was delighted with the response after they got a goal back. It was a great performance and in my opinion we deserved the win.

"I'm delighted with the away form. I've just spoken about that with the lads but I've told them that Sixfields needs to become a fortress. We need to make sure teams don't want to come to our place and that's the next challenge for this week going into Birmingham. It'll be a tough one but it's one we're going to relish and look forward to. Hopefully we can deliver a good performance and result.”