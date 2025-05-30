Kevin Nolan hails Swyer's 'huge potential' after Cobblers sign West Ham United youngster

Kamarai Swyer

Kevin Nolan believes Kamarai Swyer is a player with ‘huge potential’ having worked with Town’s latest summer signing at West Ham United.

The 22-year-old attacking player, who can play through the middle and on the wing, has joined Cobblers on a two-year deal. He came through the youth ranks at the Hammers while Nolan was working as a first-team coach under David Moyes at the London Stadium.

Nolan said: “Kamarai is a talented young player with huge potential, who I have worked with before so I know all about him. He’s hungry, technically gifted, he takes people on and is a good athlete who is a good size and has an excellent attitude. We’re excited to welcome him to the squad and look forward to working with him and to see him develop with us over the next two years.

"We think we are getting him at a good time. He is on an upward curve, he had a standout season in Premier League 2 last season, with eight goals and ten assists, the most number of goal involvements for any West Ham player.

"He is ready to challenge himself and to go to the next level and that is what we will work with him to help him achieve."