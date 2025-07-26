Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan declared himself ‘pleased with a lot of things’ after his side wrapped up pre-season by beating a youthful Birmingham City XI 3-0 at Sixfields on Saturday.

Billed as the Sam Hoskins testimonial match, Cobblers dominated throughout and led thanks to Jack Perkins’ fourth-minute effort before the main man popped up with a goal on his special day. Tyrese Fornah’s late strike was the pick of the bunch though, the midfielder brilliantly volleying home a low cross.

Nolan said: "Birmingham obviously brought a young side but we can only do what’s asked of us and the attitude of the lads and professionalism was really good and I was really pleased with a lot of things. The only critic I have is that we didn’t score more goals because we had plenty of chances.

"But I was pleased with the amount of shots on target and balls into the final third and how we used it so there were a lot of good things. I’m sure the lads enjoyed it and it was obviously a great moment for Sam to get his goal.

"He deserved it for everything he’s done for the club. He’s a great asset for us and he’s been brilliant since I walked through the door. I was so pleased to see him do well today. He scored his goal and then I thought it would be nice for him to walk off to a standing ovation. I hope he enjoys his day with his family and friends.”