Kevin Nolan gives update on Sam Hoskins and Manchester City loanee Luke Mbete after Charlton defeat

Luke Mbete in action against Charlton

Kevin Nolan is hopeful of having Luke Mbete available for Easter Monday’s home game against Shrewsbury after the defender was taken off as a precaution at half-time during Friday’s defeat at Charlton.

The Manchester City loanee, only recently back from six months out with a hamstring injury, was impressive in the first half at The Valley but did not re-emerge for the second period, replaced by Max Dyche.

"Luke was feeling something,” revealed Nolan. “He wasn’t feeling great and he had something similar the week before. We just have to manage these lads because they’re coming back from long-term injuries and they’ve been out for a long time.

"You don’t want to force it and put them through it, especially when you have such a quick turnaround between games. It was just precaution and I think, hopefully, he’ll be OK for Monday.”

Sam Hoskins was not in the squad on Good Friday due to an ongoing knee issue that is having to be managed. Tom Eaves is out for the season but Nesta Guinness-Walker and Terry Taylor are available again.

"We’ll just give Hosk as much time as possible,” Nolan added. “Eavesy is obviously out for the season now and he has his operation on Tuesday. Hopefully we’ll have him back for pre-season.

"Apart from that, everybody is fit and well and healthy, but we do have another training session so we just need to make sure we get through that and we’ll be ready to go for Monday.”