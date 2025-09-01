Nesta Guinness-Walker

The decision to take off an ‘upset’ Nesta Guinness-Walker during Saturday’s win over Leyton Orient was about avoiding ‘unnecessary risks’, manager Kevin Nolan has confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wing-back missed most of pre-season with a back injury but he’s started the last three league games, however he had to be withdrawn early in the second half at Brisbane Road after receiving treatment from the physio following a collision in the Cobblers penalty box.

Guinness-Walker appeared to be holding his back and Nolan wasted no time in sending on Jordan Thorniley, who has only just returned to full fitness himself. The experienced defender, on loan from Oxford United, did a good job as Town saw out an impressive away win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nesta’s been out with a back injury so as soon as I saw him go down and hold his back, I just thought there’s no reason for him to carry on and take any risks,” said Nolan. “I feel we’ve got quality on the bench and we have that option and that’s the difference now.

"I’ve got confidence in all of the lads and there’s no need to take unnecessary risks. We don’t want to lose Nesta for six weeks or something so it was just as simple as that and there’s people on the bench who can come on and do a job.

"It was my decision. Nesta was a bit upset to come off, I think you could see that, but he made a really good contribution in the first half and then Jordan came on and made a good contribution in the second half and that’s where the squad is at. I’m really pleased with everybody at the minute.”