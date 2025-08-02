Kevin Nolan gives Michael Jacobs update after winger misses opening day defeat
The 33-year-old, who returned to Cobblers as one of 13 signings earlier in the summer, was expected to be involved at the Brick Community Stadium after featuring heavily in pre-season, but he did not make the squad.
"He’s taken a knock and we’re going to take it day by day with Crackers,” said Nolan. “We don’t want take any risk or put any pressure on it. We’ll see how we go because he’s the type of player where you treat the man and not the scan.
"I want to see how he feels day by day and week by week, if that’s what it takes. We need to look after him and make sure we get him back at his best. He would have been the perfect player to have with us today because he would have given us a bit of calm, but it is what it is and we just get on with it. We’re looking forward to having him back with us.”
