Kevin Nolan gives an update on Max Dyche as young defender considers his options

Kevin Nolan remains hopeful that Max Dyche will sign a new deal as the young defender continues to mull over his options.

A frequent starter under Nolan in the second half of the 2024/25 League One campaign, the 22-year-old homegrown defender was one of five players offered fresh terms by the club at the end of the season, along with Jon Guthrie, Aaron McGowan, Mitch Pinnock and Josh Tomlinson.

Tomlinson and Guthrie have signed new deals while McGowan and Pinnock will leave the club when their contracts expire, however Dyche is yet to decide either way. Should he choose to depart and join another club, Cobblers would be due a fee.

As stated by the FA regulations: “In the event of a player, who is under the age of 24 prior to 30th June, not accepting a valid Offer of Re-engagement and subsequently signing on contract or non-contract terms for a new club in England, the two clubs must agree a compensation fee.”

Nolan said: "We have made a fair offer to Max which is where we want to be with the young lads. We see Max in the group group along with Jack Perkins and Kamarai Swyer, players who we think we can develop, and their contracts will reflect their success.

"If they make an impact and if they're successful and we're successful, their contracts will show that. Max has what we think is a good offer and we will give him time to consider that. We're hoping to hear some positive news."

On 19-year-old defender Tomlinson, who signed his new deal last week, Nolan added: "I didn't get the chance to see Josh last season. A contract had already been agreed and I think it's fair and I'm looking forward to seeing him.

"Hopefully he'll be fighting fit from day one of pre-season and he's a development player and I'm looking forward to seeing what he can produce and how far we can take him. We want to push his potential and we want him to be challenging for a first-team spot. That's what me and Colin (Calderwood) will be speaking to him about when we return for pre-season.”

Discussions remain ongoing with Tariqe Fosu.