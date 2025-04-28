Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan says Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Crawley has given him ‘food for thought’ after admitting he was ‘very surprised’ by the scale of the drop off in his team’s performance level.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having staved off relegation last week, Nolan was not necessarily expecting his side to be at full tilt in West Sussex but that in no way excused their completely out-of-sorts performance as Crawley scored three and created enough for more.

"It gives me a lot of food for thought,” said Nolan. “I've seen them when the pressure's on but when the pressure's off, how are they going to perform?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One thing I will say is that the lads have performed and they've performed over a long period of time and you do get below-par performances but I didn't expect the drop off to be so big. Yes, maybe we weren't going to be quite where we were before but the drop off was monumental and that's not what I want to see from my team."

Asked if he was surprised, Nolan added: "I am surprised. I'm very surprised to be honest. We've done all the work in the week and we did all the normal stuff in preparation and there were no surprises from Crawley.

"No disrespect to them but they're going to be relegated and we've been beat by them and that can't happen. You can't lose to the teams who are below you if you want to survive in this league and get better and move up the table.

"You have to beat the teams that are below you but not only have they beaten us, they've beaten us well and they've beaten us easily and that's the most disappointing thing. It goes back to mentality. It's a massive thing and it's about being ruthless and all those attributes that you need to have to be a professional footballer."