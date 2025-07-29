Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan admits Northampton’s search for further reinforcements has ‘taken longer than expected’ this summer, and he’s called on the EFL to rethink their decision to stagger each league’s opening weekend.

After a busy and productive start to the summer, which saw nine players arrive before the end of June, things have slowed down in recent weeks, with just three incomings – all defenders – announced in the last month.

Nolan has repeatedly acknowledged the need to recruit more attacking players, particularly strikers, but his efforts continue to be thwarted. He’s also not been shy in criticising the EFL for their decision to start League One and League Two earlier than usual this season, a week before the Championship and two weeks before the Premier League.

"It's really important that we get the right players over the next few weeks,” said Nolan. “We're building a very sound squad. I've said it before but it's difficult this year because we're starting earlier and we're waiting for the domino effect.

"Premier League clubs have the big squads but they are two weeks behind us and that's why they aren't releasing many players at the moment. It's something we need to look at next season because it's made it tough to do business and it's taken longer than we expected.

"I would have loved to have everyone in three weeks ago and not be thinking about it now but the reality is that we have to wait for other clubs to see what they are doing with their squads.

"Even the Championship are starting a week later. They are waiting to see what the Premier League are letting go and then we're waiting to see what Championship clubs are letting go and so on. That's why it's been a bit quieter than what I would have liked in the last week or so.”