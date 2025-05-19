Jack Perkins

Kevin Nolan felt Jack Perkins was someone he had to sign after watching the midfielder up close when he trained with Cobblers towards the end of the 2024/25 season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton have wasted no time in wrapping up their first deal of the summer having announced the addition of Perkins on a two-year contract after agreeing an ‘undisclosed fee’ with Nottingham Forest. The 21-year-old follows in the footsteps of Ben Perry, another young midfielder who impressed on loan from Forest in the second half of the season.

"We are really pleased to welcome Jack to the group," said Nolan. "We have followed his progress closely, we are well aware of what he is capable of and we had him training with us for a week before the season ended so we could get a really close look at him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You could see how well he fitted in with the group. We could see he has a really good mindset, a very good work ethic and a strong desire to do well and to compete and progress.

"With our excellent relationship with Forest, all parties felt this could be an excellent move for Jack and that was very good to hear. We feel we can help develop Jack to hopefully become an important member of the squad here and we are looking forward to working with him."