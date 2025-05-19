Kevin Nolan felt Cobblers had to sign Perkins after seeing the Nottingham Forest midfielder up close
Northampton have wasted no time in wrapping up their first deal of the summer having announced the addition of Perkins on a two-year contract after agreeing an ‘undisclosed fee’ with Nottingham Forest. The 21-year-old follows in the footsteps of Ben Perry, another young midfielder who impressed on loan from Forest in the second half of the season.
"We are really pleased to welcome Jack to the group," said Nolan. "We have followed his progress closely, we are well aware of what he is capable of and we had him training with us for a week before the season ended so we could get a really close look at him.
"You could see how well he fitted in with the group. We could see he has a really good mindset, a very good work ethic and a strong desire to do well and to compete and progress.
"With our excellent relationship with Forest, all parties felt this could be an excellent move for Jack and that was very good to hear. We feel we can help develop Jack to hopefully become an important member of the squad here and we are looking forward to working with him."