Kevin Nolan explains why pre-season trip to Spain for training camp is so important

Cobblers players working hard in the Spanish sunshine

Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan has explained why this week’s pre-season training camp in Spain is so important for his squad – both on and off the pitch.

Town flew out in the early hours of Sunday morning and will spend the week at the Real Club de Golf Campoamor complex in Alicante, where they’ll play Millwall in a friendly later today (6pm, Tuesday), before returning home on Saturday.

The complex boasts some impressive facilities, including four full size pitches, massage and medical rooms, swimming pool, gym and recovery areas with ice pools and a sauna, and that will allow the new-look squad an opportunity to both work hard on the pitch and also get to know each other off it.

"It's important to build bonds and connections and we'll have moments with the lads that we don't normally get,” said Nolan ahead of the 3am flight out. “We'll have them with us 24/7 for five days and that'll be really good.

"They'll be up early to do some runs and they'll do things that I did throughout my playing career. We were always away in the summer so it's going to be a tough working week for the lads with a fantastic game in the middle of it.

"We'll also have those nights together where we can find out more about each other, but we'll be working towards what we expect for the season and also what they expect and how they are going to push each other throughout the season.”

Nolan also plans to use the week to do tactical work and set out how he wants his team to play this season, explaining: "It's really important we use the week well and we use every minute to get the best out of the lads. It'll be five full-on days and it's all organised and it's all about improving the group physically and we'll also start to filter in all the tactical stuff as well.

"We'll have time to do that in the evenings so we'll be showing that to them visually and showing them what we want and how to do it. We'll have clips of when it's done well and when it's done poorly and different situations that arise in games. It's all about how we get better and it'll be a good learning tool for the lads.

"We'll have two pitch sessions a day as well, which is great because it gives us a lot of time on the grass, and there's also time for analysis work and we can have one-on-one sessions and talk to them about what we expect of them individually and as units and collectively. We're all looking forward to it and it'll good to get away.”