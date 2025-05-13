Kevin Nolan explains why Patrick Brough has been invited back for pre-season
After playing 41 times in his first season at Sixfields, the 29-year-old only managed five appearances in 2024/25 before breaking his leg against Huddersfield Town in September, which ruled him out for seven months.
He returned to full training in April but only managed a couple of brief cameo appearances in the final two games of the season, limiting his opportunity to impress Nolan. For that reason, whilst he did not receive a contract offer, Brough was invited back to train with the club for pre-season when the retained list was announced last week.
"It’s been a big challenge for Patrick but you could see the determination and character when he played on with his injury,” said Nolan. “He's played a lot of games for this club and my staff have a lot of attachment to these boys because they were here before me.
"I've had to be the bad guy in a way and I’ve had to be a bit harsh but Broughy's been a real good lad around the place. He's confident and I made the decision early on that I want to see him and I want to give him an opportunity. It's difficult when you've been out for so long.
"If it doesn't work out at Northampton, at least he'll have had a pre-season and he'll be able to have a trial at another club. I felt we needed to do that for Broughy so he can show me what he can do.”