Sam Hoskins made a rare start up front but had to quickly retreat to full-back.

Kevin Nolan admitted his hand was somewhat forced when he switched systems for the first time this season by starting with a back four against Luton Town on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eight players were missing for the visit of the Hatters, including three centre-backs, and so Nolan made the decision to ditch his usual three-at-the-back formation as Joe Wormleighton and Jack Perkins both started, with Sam Hoskins shifted further forward.

However, Nolan’s best-laid plans had to be torn up and thrown out of the window, first when Dean Campbell pulled up in the warm-up and then again when Wormleighton suffered a groin injury after just 25 minutes. With no other natural right-back available, Hoskins took up the position and Cameron McGeehan and Kamarai Swyer shared striker duties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was more personnel but something I want us to be is adaptable so we can go to a four,” explained Nolan when asked about the formation switch. “Even when we've played with a three this season, there have been times when we've moved to a four in moments in games. The lads are well versed in all of that and they know their roles and responsibilities whether we are playing with a three or a four.

"I also wanted to get Sam up the pitch but obviously Joe went down quite early. Sam will always do a good job wherever he plays and he slotted in at right-back, but in the second half we wanted to go back to our normal shape and I thought it got us in the game a bit more.

“We just weren't able to execute or punish them when we had our opportunities, but Luton had good chances as well and we were probably lucky to go into half-time at 0-0, but the goal we conceded is a really disappointing one.

"If you don't take your chances, you'll be punished. We matched Luton and we matched Reading but we've come away with two 1-0 losses and it's not good enough. It's a poor goal to lose to and it’s something we will have to look back at and we'll show the lads because what we need to do is learn from it.”