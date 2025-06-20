Elliott List

Kevin Nolan has described new recruit Elliott List as someone who ‘fits the template perfectly’ for how he wants his Cobblers team to play next season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old attacker, known for his rapid pace, was confirmed as Northampton’s seventh summer addition when he signed a two-year deal on Thursday afternoon, which signalled the end of his six-year, 200-game stay at Stevenage.

“Elliott brings something different,” said Nolan. “He is a dynamic forward who can play in a number of the attacking positions and brings real energy and attacking threat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want pace down the sides next season and he fits that template perfectly. He is adaptable, he can fit into both a 4-2-3-1 or a 3-4-3, which we used a lot last season given the personnel we had available, and I want us to be adaptable. He’s someone who can stretch defences out wide, he can score goals, and create opportunities for others but I also like that he works very hard off the ball.

"He is the type of player who can excite supporters, he will get us up the pitch but I want him to be doing most of his work in the final third of the pitch where I think he can be a real threat. We want teams to be wary of us and the threats we can pose and he helps with that.”