Kevin Nolan explains why Cobblers have signed Joe Wormleighton
The 21-year-old full-back, who has played at wing-back in Town’s two friendlies so far, joined the club on trial at the start of pre-season following his release from Leicester City last season, and he’s now earned a two-year deal.
"We have had a good look at Joe and Joe has had a good look at us over the last couple of weeks and he has done well," said Nolan. "We were looking to add another full back to the squad and Joe has a lot of excellent attributes that we are looking for in our full backs.
"He is mobile and he can attack as well as defend, he's versatile and can play on both the right and the left as well as wing-back, he played as a wide player earlier in his career and we have seen how well he has settled in over the last few weeks both on and off the field.
"Joe also has a great attitude and a willingness to learn and we are looking forward to having him as part of the squad."
