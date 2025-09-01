Kevin Nolan explains why Cobblers did not sign a striker on deadline day

Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan has outlined the reasons for his decision not to bring in a striker on deadline day.

The Cobblers boss made no secret of his desire to strengthen in forward areas before the window closed, and as recently as Saturday he was optimistic that they would make at least one addition ahead of tonight’s 7pm deadline.

The club were active throughout the day and did go close to bringing in a young forward on loan before the parent club, a Premier League side, decided against sanctioning the move. Whilst other players became available, Nolan and his recruitment team decided against making any further additions.

"I am really happy with the work we have done," said Nolan when reflecting on the window. "Over the course of the window we have added 15 new players to the squad this summer and as the supporters will have seen, they have fitted in well and I have been delighted with some of our recent performances.

"We put some fair and genuine offers in for players, we were working hard right up until the deadline and there were talks going on during deadline day. But, just because the money is there doesn't mean we will waste it. We won't be forced into paying over the odds and if there isn't a player who we feel adds to the squad and is the right fit for us at the right price, we won't spend that money.

"We have a responsibility to the club and to the supporters to do that, and I feel we have been able to improve the squad and achieve value for money.

"We have worked hard this summer to get the squad to where it is and I am really proud of how far we have come. I think the calibre of player we have now is starting to take the club forward and I am really pleased with that.

"A big thank you is due to the owners, the chairman, James Whiting, Colin Calderwood and Alex Latimer for their hard work. They have backed me, and I have worked hard to repay that trust and will continue to do so.”