Kevin Nolan explains why Burnley loanee Dara Costelloe pulled out of Cambridge United game at the last minute

Kevin Nolan made the decision to withdraw Dara Costelloe from Saturday’s game against Cambridge United after the on-loan Burnley forward was initially named on the team sheet but did ultimately not start at the Abbey Stadium.

Costelloe made his first appearance for Northampton against Wrexham in mid-February and then started all of the next seven games, and he was due to be in the team again when Town made the short trip across the border to Cambridge on Saturday.

However, the 22-year-old was seen going through a late fitness test about 90 minutes before kick-off at the Abbey Stadium and whilst he was keen to play, Nolan made the decision to take him out and start Tom Eaves instead, with young goalkeeper James Dadge making up the numbers on the bench.

"Dara just felt a bit tight,” Nolan explained. “I said quite early on in my time here that I'm not going to risk players when they're struggling. I'm a bit gutted for him because he really wanted to play but I said no because I don't want to take any risks.

"I'd rather miss him for this game and get him right and then he can play. We'll assess him day by day but I don't think it'll be anything long-term. I just didn't want to risk him for this game.”

Only just back from nearly two months out himself, Eaves was forced to start against Cambridge and he did well to last 80 minutes as Sam Hoskins’ first half opener was called out by James Brophy in a scrappy 1-1 draw.

Nolan added: "I was sitting there on Friday night thinking that I would have an opportunity to get both Dara and Tom on together for the first time. We wanted to get Eavesy on with Dara next to him and we would have had good options.

"But you wake up in the morning and have that news given to you. We had to adjust but I made the decision. Dara wanted to give it a go and see how it went but I said no. We have to make sure we do the right thing and we have a responsibility to both Dara and Burnley to look after him as best as we can so that's the decision I made.”