Kamarai Swyer

Kamarai Swyer could slot into any of the three forward positions and will bring ‘pace, power and skill’ to Northampton’s front-line now he is back fit again.

The 21-year-old did not feature at all in pre-season after picking up a calf injury in his first week training with the club, but he is now fit and available for selection and could make the squad for Blackpool’s visit to Sixfields on Saturday.

Earning a place in Kevin Nolan’s matchday 18 will not be easy though given the increased competition for places. Michael Jacobs is also fit again while Kyle Edwards will be seeking his first appearance after joining the club last week.

"Kam can play in any of the three positions at the top of the pitch,” explained Nolan. “He probably wouldn't play as an out-and-out nine but he can operate as a false nine and he can also play off the front man.

"He gives us options because he can play on either side as well, both the right and the left, and I think you will see pace and power when he plays and he's also skilful on the ball and he can finish too.

"I'm really excited to see him get his career up and running with us. He's had a few loans, which didn't work out as well as they should have done, and he's had some false promises. I was there with him at West Ham so I know what he's been through.

"But he's come here because he wants to work with me and he knows he will get opportunities. He wants to repay the faith we've shown in him and I'll give him a chance because I think he has the quality to play in the league and do well.

"He's working hard and I'm sure the fans will enjoy watching him when he plays."