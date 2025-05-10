Kevin Nolan explains Tariqe Fosu situation after winger doesn't feature on retained list

Tariqe Fosu

Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan has clarified the situation regarding Tariqe Fosu after the winger was neither released by the club nor officially offered a new contract.

Eleven first-team players will depart Sixfields upon the expiry of their contracts this summer, as confirmed by the retained list earlier this week, while another five – Jon Guthrie, Mitch Pinnock, Aaron McGowan, Max Dyche and Josh Tomlinson – were offered new deals.

However, Fosu featured on neither list with the club instead saying conversations were ‘ongoing’ with the 29-year-old, who played 37 times in 2024/25. Nolan left the winger out of his squad for several games in March and April, citing a lack of ‘application’ in training, but he returned before the end of the season, and the Town boss was asked about the situation on the Cobblers Show on BBC Radio Northampton.

"I said I would always be honest and at the time I didn't think Tariqe was pulling finger out and he wasn't training as hard as he possibly could,” explained Nolan. “But he then showed he was able do that and that meant we brought him back into the squad and back on the pitch.

"He contributed really well and that was great and that's why we're now having conversations with him. It's an honest discussion – do you want to be here and be part of it? Are you prepared to work hard and do what we need you to do?

"He's seen me for four months now and he knows how I work. All the lads now understand what it's going to take to play for Northampton under me and it's about whether they want to be a part of it or not.

"We're talking with Tariqe but it might take a bit of a while. We all want these players that we’ve offered contracts to to be here next season, I certainly do, but we have to be patient and the most important thing is to get the right ones in so we improve the squad for next season.”