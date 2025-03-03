Kevin Nolan explains reasons for dropping Nik Tzanev and recalling Lee Burge

Lee Burge

Kevin Nolan has explained his decision to swap goalkeepers after dropping Nik Tzanev and recalling Lee Burge for Saturday’s League One game at Exeter City.

Burge was the number one goalkeeper under previous manager Jon Brady but an injury in November ruled him out for several weeks and gave an opportunity to Tzanev, who started 17 games in a row and impressed the incoming boss in doing so.

Burge returned to full fitness a few weeks ago but it was only at Exeter on Saturday when he earned back his place between the sticks, and he justified Nolan’s call with a solid display, the highlight of which was a superb first half save from Angus MacDonald.

"We’ve been working hard with Burgey,” explained Nolan. “Tans has been fantastic since I’ve come in. You speak to people and before it seemed like Burge was the number one and Tzanev was the number two but I don’t see it that way.

"I had a chat with Burgey about his training and everything else and he’s responded. You saw with the save he made in the first half. It’s an unbelievable save.

"I spoke to Tans when I picked the team. I don’t normally pull players to the side but I wanted to thank him for what he's done, but I need to see Lee and I need to see what we can do and what he can produce and I thought he was really good today in terms of his handling and everything else.

"I’ve got two good goalkeepers and what I’ve said to Tans is that it’s about him pushing Burgey and making them both better game by game.”