Kevin Nolan admitted Joe Wormleighton was ‘very unlucky’ to drop out of the starting line-up for Saturday’s trip to Port Vale, with Nesta Guinness-Walker preferred instead.

Wormleighton performed well in the win over Bolton, as Nolan acknowledged, but he was the only player from that game to lose his place, as the left-footed Guinness-Walker, who’s been first-choice when fit this season, returned at left wing-back.

The 26-year-old has played nearly 200 games across the Championship and League One and it was his nous and knowhow that tempted Nolan to recall him to the side, especially given the awful conditions that awaited Cobblers at Vale Park. Wormleighton, by contrast, is only 21 and is in his very first season as an EFL player.

Guinness-Walker’s long throws were also a useful weapon and one or two caused problems for the hosts, while Northampton’s best chance of the game fell to him in the second half when he popped up at the back post unmarked, only to drag his shot into the side-netting.

"It was more experience-wise,” explained Nolan. “Joe has done fantastically well for us and he'll play ion Tuesday (against Walsall in the EFL Trophy). Perks (Jack Perkins) has come back from illness and trained all week and he'll play on Tuesday as well.

"But it was about experience because I thought we would need that in a game like this. Joe was very unlucky not to be in the starting line-up because he's done nothing wrong, I just wanted a bit of balance on the left side and that's why I made the decision and opted for Nesta.

"I've got faith in everyone in the squad. There will be disappointed lads because they all want to play but we've got a group that I'm confident in and who I know will perform for us every week. They're biting at each other's ankles to get onto the pitch and that’s exactly what I want.”

Cobblers put another point on the board after grinding it out in a low-quality but hard-fought goalless draw at Vale, and Nolan was appreciative of the 600 plus supporters that made the trip up the M6.

"The fans have been great since I came in and they were fantastic again,” he added. “All I could hear was them. I quite like the sarcasm in some of the chants – that made me chuckle. I love it more when they are chanting about our team and our players and singing our songs but I also don't mind a bit of sarcasm every now and again. We’re thankful for their support as always.”