Kevin Nolan explains reason for his half-time subs against Wigan

Kevin Nolan has explained why he decided to make two half-time substitutions during Saturday’s defeat at Wigan.

Cobblers started positively at the Brick Community Stadium but fell away in the final 15 minutes of the first half as they struggled to contain Wigan down both sides, highlighted by the home team’s opening goal when Fraser Murray converted Joe Hungbo’s cross.

After Jensen Weir headed in a second just before the break, Nolan opted to make two changes and took off young wing-backs Joe Wormleighton and Jack Perkins, both of whom were making their senior debuts. Elliott List and Conor McCarthy came on.

Asked if he made the subs as a response to the pair’s struggles to contain Wigan down both flanks, Nolan replied: "It was a bit about that but it wasn’t just them. The two lads were making their senior debuts at this level but I think for a few it was a little like rabbits in the headlights because it's the first game of the season.

"I've been really pleased with Jack Perkins and Joe Wormleighton since they came in but I felt we had to change it and I thought taking them out of the firing line was the best thing for them.

"They are young players who want to learn and I said to them that they hadn't done anything wrong. It's just about me trying to change something to get a reaction from the lads and get a couple of boys on and give them minutes. I felt those would be the best changes to make at that time.

"Obviously it would have been great to have a few more options on the bench. Crackers (Michael Jacobs), Kam (Swyer) and Eavesy (Tom Eaves) aren't available at the minute but we are where we are and we just didn't match Wigan in those key 50-50 moments, and that's the most upsetting thing for me.”