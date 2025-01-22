Kevin Nolan explains reason for allowing Harvey Lintott to leave Cobblers on loan
The 21-year-old made 38 appearances in 2022/23, his first season at Sixfields, but he’s started just eight games in the last 18 months and underwent a hip operation in the summer.
He’s struggled for regular minutes and has therefore been granted permission to head to League of Ireland side Siglo Rovers for the next few months. Their season begins on February 14th.
"Harv needs games and he needs a pre-season,” said Nolan. “He's had a tough time so we thought this would be a fantastic opportunity for both Siglo and him to go and have a pre-season and play games.
"It gives me an opportunity to see him from afar and keep tabs on him. Sometimes, when you come back from injury and we are where we are, it's tough on him because he's not playing and he's not in the squad and he's just training.
"Your minutes and your fitness aren't quite tip-top so we wanted to give him the best chance to go away and to get a real good pre-season under his belt and then, hopefully, he'll start playing some games regularly.”
