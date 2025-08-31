The hours are ticking down until the window shuts.

Kevin Nolan ‘thinks’ Cobblers will make at least one more signing before the transfer window closes on Monday evening.

Clubs across England have until 7pm on September 1st to complete their business, and Nolan has repeatedly stressed that Northampton intend to be ‘active’ right up until the final minutes of the window, with an attacking addition at the top of his list.

Whilst both permanent and temporary additions are still possible, any incoming in the next 36 hours is likely to be on loan, especially as Cobblers have one spot available for a temporary arrival (clubs can name up to five loanees in their matchday squads).

Speaking after Saturday’s win over Orient, Nolan said: “We’re very much active. Sorry to keep repeating it but I only want people who want to come here and who want to play for Northampton and who will improve the squad and apply themselves properly.

"If that player coms up, we will bite on it and we’ll get it done. The squad is really settled at this moment in time but I think we will probably get people in – but we are nowhere near that at the moment.”