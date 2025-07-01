Kevin Nolan expecting significant improvement from Northampton in 2025/26 League One season

Kevin Nolan and Sam Hoskins

Kevin Nolan expects his new-look Cobblers team to be ‘a lot better’ when the 2025/26 campaign kicks off compared to last season.

With 15 players having already left this summer and nine joining so far, the side that takes to the field for August’s League One opener at Wigan Athletic will look very different from the one that finished 19th last season.

Nolan, who took charge of 25 games after replacing Jon Brady, said: "I know we won't go and win the league this season but I want us to be a lot better than what we were last season. In my opinion the squad was better than where we finished.

"The players know what to expect and what my vision is for the club, along with the chairman and the owners, and what we're trying to achieve. We're trying to get better and better and better.

"You need a blend of experience and youngsters to do that and that’s what we’re doing this summer. There will be periods where the going gets tough and you want those more experienced players to help in the dressing room. It can't always be my and my staff.

"It's got to be them that drives it and that was really important when it came to recruitment this summer in terms of being a good character. Those more experienced players have been through periods that haven't gone so well and they've come through it and that'll help the young boys when they go through something similar.

"I'm looking forward to helping the young lads start their careers and hopefully they'll go on and flourish. It's an exciting time and it's great that we managed to get these lads in and they've really bought into us.”