Ethan Wheatley scores for United in a Premier League 2 match against Everton U21 at Leigh Sports Village on April 25, 2025 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Kevin Nolan was relieved and delighted in equal measure after Northampton’s summer-long pursuit of Ethan Wheatley finally paid off with the teenager’s arrival just in time for the new season.

The 19-year-old Manchester United striker was identified as a key target early in the summer but it has taken a number of weeks to get a deal over the line. He’s joined on loan for the season and could make his debut at Wigan this weekend after training with the Cobblers this week.

"We are delighted to get Ethan's signing over the line," said manager Kevin Nolan. "We have been speaking to Manchester United, Ethan, his Dad and his agent over the last few weeks to make sure everything is right and everyone is happy.

"He has played in the Premier League for Manchester United at the age of 18 and you don't do that without having a lot of ability. I have seen enough of him to know what he is all about, what his attributes are and to believe that he can come in and be a good addition for us.

"He is tall, strong, powerful and quick and a really good athlete. We believe he fits in with what we are trying to do, how we want to play and what we need from our strikers. With his qualities and what he brings, we believe that he can be a good addition to what is already a sound squad.

"After a loan spell at Walsall last season, he had a really strong summer with England at the Euros and I have been impressed with how eager he was to come here, and how keen he is to work hard and to get going for us.

"We thank Manchester United for trusting us with Ethan. That is a real testament to the club, and our reputation for helping and developing young players. He is an important player for Manchester United and we understand, the stage Ethan is at and the progress he is making, that is an important loan for him and they have considered carefully where to send him.

"We are looking forward to working with him, to helping develop him and hopefully this loan benefits all parties involved."