Kevin Nolan

A beaming Kevin Nolan was ‘absolutely delighted’ with his side’s 1-0 win over Blackpool on Saturday after admitting to feeling a bit ‘nervous’ before the game.

Cobblers came out flying at Sixfields and went close a number of times in the first 10 minutes, but Blackpool grew into it and were the side in the ascendency for much of the second half, creating and missing several chances.

However, Town defended valiantly and stayed in the fight, and Nolan’s changes then helped reverse the momentum before Cameron McGeehan’s late winner secured a third successive victory, all with clean sheets.

"I'm delighted,” said Nolan. “Blackpool are going to be a really good side this season. They won't be down there for much longer and I was a bit nervous going into the game in terms of what we would see of Blackpool.

"Steve (Bruce) has now had a bit of time to get his players up to scratch, the new ones he's brought in, and they have lads back from injury and it won't be too long until they turn a corner and go on a run.

"But I'm delighted with the win, especially another the clean sheet. That always makes me happy and 1-0 wins are brilliant and it was a lovely finish by Cam, something we all know he's capable of.

"You know you're going to get bombarded in the last few minutes and they have so many good players but the spirit was fantastic and the lads made blocks and put their bodies on the line. I'm really pleased that everyone can enjoy another victory because it keeps the run going."