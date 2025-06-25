Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan says he will give all of his players ‘the best opportunity to flourish’ in pre-season after insisting he ‘doesn’t want to get rid of anyone’ before the end of the transfer window.

Whilst the focus has mostly been on incomings so far this summer, with eight new players joining, there could yet be further movement the other way as Nolan reshapes and revamps his squad. Eleven players were released at the end of last season while Mitch Pinnock and Aaron McGowan both rejected new deals.

The Town boss will not stand in the way of any player leaving Sixfields should the right offer come in, providing it suits all parties, but there’s no particular member of his squad that he wants to let go.

"There haven’t been those conversations,” said Nolan. “I think, for any club in League One and League Two, any player is available. If someone wants to go, or if they're not playing, then there's an opportunity.

"We had it with Ben Fox last season. I could have kept him and I could have used him for the second half of the season but he was offered a really good deal by Harrogate and we felt it was right for the club and right for the player.

"If it's right for all parties, we'll make those decisions. But we've not many any decisions yet and I want to see everybody in pre-season. There's still six weeks until the first game of the season and then after that there's another month until the end of the window.

"I'll give everyone the best opportunity to flourish and to show what they can do but if people come in for our players, you can't always say no. I can't say I want to them all to stay but I can't say that I want to get rid of anyone either.

"I don't know what it'll happen in the future. My focus is on building a squad that's going to be really competitive and that will have a strong season on League One.”