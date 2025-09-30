Elliott List will return to training this week

Max Dyche, Lee Burge, Elliott List and Jack Burroughs could all be back in contention to face Port Vale this weekend after the quartet missed Northampton’s win over Bolton.

List suffered a minor hamstring strain during last week’s EFL Trophy victory against Chelsea Under-21s, while Dyche, Burroughs and Burge were all surprising absentees from the squad that took on Bolton. Jack Perkins also missed that game due to illness.

However, all of those players could be available for selection when Cobblers head north this weekend, and there was also positive news on strikers Ethan Wheatley and Jack Vale after both came off against Bolton.

"Quite a few should be back in contention this weekend,” said Kevin Nolan. “We took no risks on Saturday because we have virtually two in every position. If you don’t take risks, you get rewarded in the future and that’s why we made changes against Bolton.

"It’s the same with Ethan and Valey. They came off but both are fine and they’ve trained today (Tuesday), and Nesta (Guinness-Walker) is back in as well, and Listy’s also due to return in the next day or two.

"There’s no need to take risks when we’ve built the squad we have. I played in the Championship and I know how difficult it is to go Saturday to Tuesday to Saturday again but I believe in the work we’ve done as staff and I believe in the players and what they are doing.

“None of the injuries are long-term and most will be available this weekend – it’s just a question of whether or not I pick them!”