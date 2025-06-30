Kevin Nolan 'delighted' to be back at it as Northampton players toil in the heat at Moulton

Temperatures climbed above 30 degrees on the hottest day of the year so far as Cobblers started their second week of pre-season training. They play their first friendly against Brackley on Saturday.

"I'm delighted to be back and I'm really looking forward to it,” said Nolan. “I've been keen to get back to it, I must admit, and it's been good to see all the new recruits that have come in as well as the lads who were here last season.

"It's a mad time at the end of the season because you say bye and then you don't really have a chat with them until the start of pre-season, but I've had my staff over to the house quite a bit, which has been really good, and it's been great to see all the boys again.”

Reflecting on the first few days of training, Nolan added: "I'm really pleased with how the summer has gone so far and I'm happy with what I've seen in the first few sessions, both in the gym and the grass, and at the moment it's just a bit of testing to see where the lads are at.

"I'm delighted with what they've shown in the first two days and as pre-season goes on, it'll gradually get harder and harder. We've set our stall out early in terms of what we've done so far.”

Check out the latest gallery from pre-season training below...

2 . Pre-season training New signings Elliott List and Conor McCarthy go toe-to-toe Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Pre-season training Sam Hoskins and Tyrese Fornah Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales