Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan described it as a ‘good night all round’ for Cobblers after they scored an 88th minute winner to beat Walsall 1-0 in the Vertu Trophy on Tuesday.

Very little happened in the first half at the Bescot before a slightly more entertaining second saw Cobblers dominate possession and do most of the pressing, and eventually they found a way through thanks to Kamarai Swyer’s fabulous late strike.

Northampton, who have now kept seven clean sheets in their last eight games, have won both games in the competition and will guarantee top spot and therefore a home tie in the first knockout round should they draw or beat Shrewsbury at Sixfields next month.

"I’m delighted,” said Nolan. “We got good minutes into lads who needed it. What we’re trying to do is keep them all ready and raring to go and keep them hungry. They all showed a great attitude because it was never going to be an easy place to come.

"Walsall have won seven of the last eight, they’re top of the league and they’re a really tough team. I know they made changes but when you’re in those moments and you’re doing well, it doesn’t matter because the whole place feels good and you could see that by how they started.

"There was a positivity and good luck to Mat (Sadler) and his team for the rest of the season, but I’m really pleased and it’s another late winner, which is especially pleasing for me, and it’s also another clean sheet.

"We tried our best to give them a goal – again! – but there was a lot to be happy about and it was a good night all round.”